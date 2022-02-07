EC formation panel seeks names from parties

The newly formed search panel – responsible for constituting the next Election Commission (EC) – has sought recommendations from political parties before submitting its shortlist of candidates to President Abdul Hamid.

A Cabinet Division circular was issued in this regard on Sunday night.

Each of registered political party can propose maximum 10 names for the posts of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners, reads the official release.

Those who are interested in the job of an EC can recommend their own names as well, the circular reads adding that the names must be submitted either to the Cabinet Division or gfp_sec@cabinet.gov.bd by 5pm on Thursday.

The search committee will also hold talks with civil society members, election experts, media personalities, and the general people before is finalises the names to be sent to the president.

"But, the search committee will not sit in any meeting with the political parties.

"The parties will be able to send their proposed names via email," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing journalists on the outcome of the committee's maiden meeting at the Judges' Lounge of the Supreme Court (SC) earlier in the day.

Apart from the registered political parties, if anyone wants to send names on their own, they can do so, said the cabinet secretary.

The Cabinet Division is providing secretarial assistance to the committee formed on Saturday with Justice Obaidul Hasan as its head.

Khandker Anwarul Islam further said that the search committee will have 15 working days, till 24 February, and hoped that the names will be recommended for the formation of the next Election Commission.

The term of the current Election Commission will expire on 14 February. When journalists drew his attention to the issue, he said if there was an obligation to form an election commission before 14 February, then the names would be sent before that.

He said that the search committee would meet again at the Judges' Lounge of the Supreme Court at 4.30pm on Tuesday and the matter would be discussed if necessary.

He added that three meetings – two on Saturday and one on Sunday – would be held with civil society representatives, media personalities and experts.

The committee will also receive consultations from them and if they have any suggestions, those will be considered, he said.

With everyone's opinion, the committee will take a decision based on the qualifications and disqualifications set in the Election Commission formation law and select the names of 10 people, he added.

Asked about what was discussed in the first meeting, the cabinet secretary said the committee had just set its next course of action on what basis the activities will be conducted in the days to come.

The other members of the six-strong search committee are Justice SM Quddus Zaman (chief justice nominated), Auditor General and Controller of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury (ex officio member), Bangladesh Public Service Commission

Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain (ex officio member), and former election commissioner Muhammad Sohul Hossain and author Anwara Syed Haque (president-nominated).