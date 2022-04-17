EC dialogue with electronic-media journos Monday

The Election Commission (EC) will engage in dialogue on Monday with  editors and senior journalists of electronic media. 

The commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has invited 38 editors and senior journalists of electronic media to join the dialogue scheduled to start at 11am, EC Deputy Secretary Asaduzzaman Arzu yesterday told The Business Standard (TBS) on Sunday.

Earlier, the EC held three such dialogues with teachers, civil society representatives, and editors and senior journalists of print media.

However, attendance in those dialogue sessions was very low.

In the first dialogue on 13 March, 30 teachers were invited but only 13 of them attended the event.

On 22 March, 39 civil society representatives were invited to attend the second dialogue, but only 19 participated.

On 6 April, 33 editors and senior journalists of print media were invited for the third dialogue. Of them, 23 attended the event.

Hopefully most of those invited to tomorrow's (Monday) dialogue will be present, said Asaduzzaman Arzu. 

Earlier on 27 February, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and four EC members, Begum Rashida Sultana, Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, Md Alamgir, and Anisur Rahman were sworn in to join the commission.
 

