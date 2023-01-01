EC to delve into slow voting complaint in Rangpur City Corporation Polls

Bangladesh

UNB
01 January, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 09:10 pm

Election Commission will investigate the slow progress in casting votes during the Rangpur City Corporation Election (RCC), said Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman on Sunday.

"Voting to the Rangpur City Corporation Election was held slowly and the voting has ended at 8pm. That's why the EC will investigate and unearth the reason behind the slow progress in voting," he said while talking to the reporters at Election Bhaban.

"We'll sit in the next week to find out the reason behind slow progress. At a polling centre, we have seen that 30 people were standing in a queue to cast their votes around 7pm which was not seen in the past," he said.

Voting to Rangpur City Corporation (RCC) election was held on 27 December.

Jatiya Party's Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa has been reelected as the mayor of the city corporation.

