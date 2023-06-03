EC brings changes to boundaries of 10 constituencies

Bangladesh

The Election Commission has changed the boundaries of 10 parliamentary constituencies ahead of the 12th National Election.

The constituencies are Gazipur-2, Gazipur-5, Pirojpur-1, Pirojour-2, Cumilla-1, Cumilla-2, Faridpur-2, Faridpur-4, Noakhali-1 and Noakhali-2.

The commission issued a notification in this regard on Saturday (3 June).

There has been a reshuffling of a ward within the Gazipur City Corporation, affecting the Gazipur-2 and 5 constituencies. Specifically, ward-39 has been relocated from Gazipur-5 and incorporated into the Gazipur-2 constituency.

Under the revised boundaries, the Gazipur-2 constituency will comprise Gazipur City Corporation wards 19 to 39 and 43 to 57, along with Gazipur Cantonment. On the other hand, the Gazipur-5 constituency will include Kaliganj Upazila, Gazipur City Corporation wards 40 to 42, and the Baria union of Gazipur Sadar Upazila.

The Pirojpur-1 constituency will include Pirojpur Sadar Upazila, Nazirpur and Indurkani Upazila. Currently, this constituency consists of Pirojpur Sadar, Nazirpur and Nesarabad upazilas.

On the other hand, the Pirojpur-2 constituency currently comprises Kaukhali, Bhandaria, and Indurkani upazilas. However, as per the new boundaries, the constituency will include Kaukhali, Bhandaria, and Nesarabad upazilas.

Presently, the Cumilla-1 constituency consists of Daudkandi and Meghna Upazilas. But in the new boundary, this seat will consist of Daudkandi and Titas Upazila.

In the revised boundaries, the Cumilla-2 constituency will include Homna and Meghna Upazilas. The constituency currently consists of Homna and Titas Upazilas.

Meanwhile, the Faridpur-2 constituency currently consists of Nagarkanda and Saltha upazilas and Krishnapur union of Sadarpur Upazila. Krishnapur union has been excluded in the new boundaries and it has been added to Faridpur-4 seat.

Consequently, the Faridpur-4 constituency will include Bhanga, Charbhadrasan, Krishnapur Union and Sadarpur Upazila as per the new boundaries. The constituency is now formed with Bhanga, Charbhadrasan and Sadarpur upazilas.

Similarly, there has been a reshuffling of unions within the Noakhali-1 and 2 constituencies. The Bajra union has been relocated from Noakhali-1 and added to the Noakhali-2 constituency.

Under the new boundaries, the Noakhali-1 constituency will comprise the Chatkhil and Sonaimuri upazilas.

The Noakhali-2 seat, on the other hand, will include the Bargaon, Nateshwar, Ambar Nagar, and Bajra Unions of Senbag and Sonaimuri upazilas.

Earlier in February, the Election Commission released the draft redefining the boundaries of 300 parliamentary seats.

Local residents and public representatives were given an opportunity to voice their objections to the proposed changes through a notification. Following a thorough review of which, a new notification was issued on Saturday, finalising the revised boundaries.

