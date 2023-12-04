EC approves transfers of 47 UNOs

The Election Commission has already approved the Ministry of Public Administration to transfer 47 Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs), while proposals for 20 others await its approval.

The commission has so far received transfer proposals for 67 UNOs, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Monday (4 December).

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has extended the deadline for sending transfer proposals for OCs from 5 December to 8 December, according to a EC notification issued today.

Asked about possible numbers, the EC secretary said, "In the first phase, approximately 320 Officers-in-Charge and 250 UNOs may get transferred, given the condition that Officers-in-Charge serving their current workplace for more than six months and UNOs serving their current workplace for more than a year should be transferred first."

On Thursday, the Election Commission asked the Home Ministry and Public Administration Ministry to transfer all Officers-in-Charge (OCs) and UNOs to help conduct the upcoming election in a fair way.

It also directed the ministries to seek its permission for transferring OCs stationed in the same workplace for more than six months and UNOs stationed in the same workplace for more than a year by 5 December.