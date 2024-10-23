EC accelerates disposal of NID correction applications

The Election Commission has expedited the process of addressing applications for corrections on national identity (NID) cards.

According to the commission, the number of outstanding requests has significantly decreased from over 6 lakh in June to less than 4 lakh currently.

The number of undisposed applications was 603,064 on 5 June, which came down to 377,222 yesterday, according to statistics presented in a meeting of the Election Commission Secretariat today (23 October).

Of the existing 377,222 unsettled applications, 108,928 are already in different stages of the disposal process.

Some applications have already been sent back to citizens, while the rest of the petitions required investigation, interview or additional documents to be settled.

Besides, the rest 268,294 undisposed applications except 28,492 ones have just been defined under different categories considering the gravity of errors in the NID cards.

The task of categorising 28,492 applications still remains pending.