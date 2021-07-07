5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An earthquake, measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale, has jolted Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh at 9:15am.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in 8 km from Lakhipur in India's Assam, according to USGS. 

The tremor was also felt in several districts including Dinajpur, Rangpur, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, Sherpur, Rajshahi and Naogaon. 

Some netizens tweeted saying they also felt the tremor in India's Assam, Guahati and Kolkata.

India's National Center for Seismology has reported a tremor in Meghalaya.

Earthquake Monitor in a tweet said, "Earthquake M5.2 India-Bangladesh Border Region"

