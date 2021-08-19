E-learning platform launched to educate adolescents on food nutrition 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 08:05 pm

National Nutrition Services (NNS) launched an e-learning platform titled 'Youth Leaders and e-learning for Adolescent Nutrition' aiming to ensure food nutrition among adolescents. 

In association with Switzerland-based international development organisation Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), the platform was launched during an event held at a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday.  

Launched under the campaign 'Bhalo Khabo, Bhalo Thakbo', the platform aims to provide education through virtual audio-visual-based means, said a media statement.

It contains seven interesting video modules, including 'Esho Shikhi' (let us learn), 'Esho Kheli' (let us play) and 'Esho Khuji' (let us search) on food nutrition and food safety.

Along with their self-evaluation through the video, the participants would take part in quiz and get online certificate. Later, they would share it on social media.   

Dr SM Mustafizur Rahman, line director of NNS; Anisul Haque, eminent author and journalist; Dr Rasheda Islam, director of Public Health Institute; Khaleda Islam, director of Nutrition and Food Science Institute; Dr Yunus, former director of Institute of Public Health Nutrition (IPHN); Dr Nasir Uddin Mahmud, director of IPHN; Dr Rudaba Khondker, country director of GAIN; among others, were present at the event.

GAIN Country Director Dr Rudaba Khondker expressed her hope that the campaign 'Bhalo Khabo, Bhalo Thakbo' would play a positive role in fulfilling the dream of making a developed Bangladesh by 2041.

"I also hope Bangladesh will play a praiseworthy role in the UN Food Summit Act4Food, Act4Change movement", she said.

The attendees termed the e-learning platform as an exceptional and good initiative, saying that it would play an important role regarding motivation of intake of safe food among adolescents.  

