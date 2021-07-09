Dwarf cow Rani finds fame

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 09:55 am

Related News

Dwarf cow Rani finds fame

With only a few weeks to go until the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, there has been speculation about whether Rani will be sold for sacrifice. But farm authorities said they had no plans to part with her

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 09:55 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Visitors have been flocking to a farm in Charigram, near Dhaka to see a dwarf cow called Rani.

The 23-month-old Bhutti, or Bhutanese, cow stands just 51cm (20in) high, and weighs 28kg (62Ib), reports the BBC.

Despite a national Covid lockdown, more than 15,000 people have reportedly visited Rani.

Farm manager Hasan Howladar has applied to the Guinness Book of Records, saying Rani is the world's smallest cow.

"I have never seen anything like this in my life," visitor Rina Begum said.

Howladar bought Rani last year from another farm in Bangladesh's north-west Naogaon district. He said she has walking difficulties and is afraid of the other cows at Shikor Agro farm, so she is kept separate from the rest of the herd.

"She doesn't eat much. She eats a small amount of bran and straw twice a day," said Howladar.

"She likes to roam outside and seems to be happy when we take her in our arms."

The title for the world's smallest cow has been held by Manikyam, in India, which measures 61.1cm from the hoof to the withers.

Howladar told the BBC that investigators from the Guinness Book of Records would be visiting his farm this year to see if Rani would take the crown.

With only a few weeks to go until the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, there has been speculation about whether Rani will be sold for sacrifice. But farm authorities said they had no plans to part with her.

Top News

Dwarf / Cow

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

14h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

14h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

14h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

3
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

4
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

5
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

6
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’