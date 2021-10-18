DUTA launches programmes protesting communal violence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 02:24 pm

Related News

DUTA launches programmes protesting communal violence

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 02:24 pm
DUTA launches programmes protesting communal violence

Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has declared a number of programmes condemning the attacks on the Hindu community in Cumilla, Chowmuhani and Chandpur among other parts of the country.

In a news release signed by Prof Dr Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, general secretary of Dhaka University, three different programmes were stated.

On 18 October noon, members of DUTA visited the affected areas in Chowmuhani, expressed solidarity with the minorities and met the press.

They are scheduled to visit the violence-stricken areas in Cumilla as well.

On 19 October morning, people will gather for a human-chain at Dhaka University's Aparajeyo Bangla premises to protest against the recent communal violence.

On 24 October noon, DUTA will send a memorandum to the home minister seeking detention of those who have been destroying the spirit of secularism. 
 

Top News

Communal violence / DUTA / Dhaka University Teachers' Association / Cumilla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

20h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

20h | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij