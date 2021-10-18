DUTA launches programmes protesting communal violence

Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has declared a number of programmes condemning the attacks on the Hindu community in Cumilla, Chowmuhani and Chandpur among other parts of the country.

In a news release signed by Prof Dr Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, general secretary of Dhaka University, three different programmes were stated.

On 18 October noon, members of DUTA visited the affected areas in Chowmuhani, expressed solidarity with the minorities and met the press.

They are scheduled to visit the violence-stricken areas in Cumilla as well.

On 19 October morning, people will gather for a human-chain at Dhaka University's Aparajeyo Bangla premises to protest against the recent communal violence.

On 24 October noon, DUTA will send a memorandum to the home minister seeking detention of those who have been destroying the spirit of secularism.

