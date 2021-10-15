Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols today

Bangladesh

BSS
15 October, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 11:37 am

Related News

Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols today

The traditional Bijoya Dashami procession, however, will not be brought out this year due to the Covid-19

BSS
15 October, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 11:37 am
File image
File image

The five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, will end today with the immersion of the idols of goddess Durga and her children in water bodies.

The traditional Bijoya Dashami procession, however, will not be brought out this year due to the Covid-19. Besides, the idols will be immersed at 4pm  instead of noon due to the Jum'aa prayers of the Muslim community at that time.

The five-day Durga Puja began on October 11 with holding Maha Shasthi puja, Chondipath, incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga and Adhibas at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervor maintaining health guidelines.

Then the Hindu devotees have been worshiping the idols for four days and will immerse in the river today on the fifth day. The puja is performed in temples, homes and in the public, featuring temporary stage decorations.

Maha Nabami Puja was celebrated today across the country. Maha Nabami is believed to be the day when Durga defeated the evil Mahishasura and the Nabami rituals begin with a mahasnan and a shodashopachar puja.

Representative of different political and social organizations as well as cabinet members and members of parliament (MPs) on Thursday visited different Puja Mandops in the city.

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader visited the Ramkrishna Math Puja Mandop while State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan visited the Dhakeshwari National Temple.

This year, the biggest festival of the Hindu community is being celebrated at 32,118 puja mandaps across the country while the puja is being celebrated at 238 puja mandaps in the capital.

 

Top News

Durga Puja

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

19h | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

19h | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

19h | Videos
Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim