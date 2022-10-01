Durga Puja celebrations underway

Bangladesh

UNB
01 October, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 10:53 am

Related News

Durga Puja celebrations underway

UNB
01 October, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 10:53 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindus, began on Saturday, with the incarnation (bodhon) of the goddess in temples across the country.

The five-day festival will culminate with the immersion of idols on 5 October.

Mahasaptami Puja will be held on Sunday (2 October), while Mahashtami Puja, Kumari Puja and Sandhi Puja are slated for Monday (3 October).

Mahanabami Puja will be held on Tuesday (4 October) and Bijoya Dashami is on Wednesday (5 October).

Be it the minority Hindus or the majority Muslims, all use this opportunity to throng pandals, dance to the sounds of the dhak (a special percussion instrument) and indulge in delectable bhog during the festival.

The Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of the goddess Durga, was celebrated on 25 September.

In Dhaka city, the main puja mandaps have been set up at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar and Ramna Kali Mandir.

This year, Durga Puja will be held at 32,168 mandaps across the country, including 241 in the capital.

Adequate security measures have been taken for smooth and peaceful celebrations of the festival, according to police.

Additional personnel of the police force Ansar, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and other law enforcement agencies have been roped in for deployment in puja mandaps to ensure full-proof security.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages, greeting the members of the country's Hindu community on this occasion.

In his message, President Hamid said the main religious festival of the Bengali Hindus is Durga Puja.

"The country's Hindu community has been celebrating the puja amid huge enthusiasm and festivity with different rituals since ancient times. Durga Puja is not only a religious festival, but also a social one.

"Communal harmony is the eternal tradition of the Bengalis. This tradition must be carried forward in our overall progress together," the President said.

In her message, Sheikh Hasina said that Durga Puja is not only a festival of the Hindu community, "it is now a universal festival".

"Destruction of evil forces and worship of truth and beauty are the main motives of Sharadiya Durgotsob. On the occasion of Durga Puja, I wish peace, welfare and prosperity to all citizens, including the Hindus," she said.

Top News

Durga Puja / Hindu community

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

20m | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

3h | Food
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

3h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

14h | Videos
World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

17h | Videos
Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

21h | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 