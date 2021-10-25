DUMUNA celebrates 76th UN Day

Dhaka University Model United Nations Association (DUMUNA) celebrated the 76th founding anniversary of the United Nations on Sunday at the campus's TSC auditorium.

To commemorate this historical day DUMUNA, with the support of EMK Center, held a seminar on the theme "Celebrating UN76th: New Emergence of Bangladesh in the Global Arena," reads a press release.

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Dhaka and Chief Advisor of DUMUNA, Prof Dr Akhtaruzzaman, spoke as the chief guest in the event.

He said, "DUMUNA is the first club in our university to organise a big event like this after the campus reopens. DUMUNA has proved that by maintaining social distancing and following Covid-19 protocol, we can arrange more events like this from now on."

The keynote speaker of the event, Professor Dr Delwar Hossain said, "Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman fought for many years for recognition of Bangladesh after the independence. Many world leaders like Henry Kissinger compared Bangladesh with a bottomless basket back then. But we have come a long way as a nation becoming a global phenomenon of overall development and progress."

Ekushe Padak laureate journalist Professor Ajoy Dasgupta and Country Representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Zaki Uz Zaman were also present in the seminar as distinguished guests.

Professor Ajoy Dasgupta appreciated the role of UN in many political, economic and social aspects despite criticism and he requested the university authority to publish a report on the contribution of the institution in the liberation war of 1971 and the exact number of DU students who fought for the cause.

Country Representative of UNIDO Mr Zaki Uz Zaman said, "The agriculture sector of Bangladesh is growing in a very dynamic way. DUMUNA as a student-based organisation can play a key role to raise awareness and spreading the concept of dynamic cultivation and food consumption in our society."

President of DUMUNA, Mohammad Ashiqul Islam said, "DUMUNA has been always a hub of skills development of the students of this University and it will be continuously doing so in the coming years."

The programme started with the national anthem of Bangladesh and with the observance of one minute silence to show solidarity against communal violence.

A cake was cut on the occasion and a cultural programme marked the end of the celebrations.