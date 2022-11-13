Dumping ground now a child-friendly public space

Dhaka North transforms an abandoned land, used for illegal parking and waste dumping, in the capital’s Mirpur-10 area into a child-friendly public space. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

The abandoned land opposite the Jallad Khana (killing ground) Memorial in Mirpur-10, Dhaka, was once a place for local junkies to gather. It was also being used for illegal parking and dumping of wastes.

However, the place has now been transformed into a child-friendly public space, thanks to an initiative of the Dhaka North City Corporation.

The authorities have installed various facilities for the entertainment of children, including swings, slippers, exercise equipment for adults, an open stage, benches, and public toilets on the grounds.

People of different ages, including children and teenagers, now gather here to breathe fresh air every day from morning till night. The place has become the only entertainment place, especially for low-income people in the area.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the site on 19 December last year.

People concerned have said the initiative was taken as part of a programme to ensure safe, accessible and green public spaces for residents in some areas of Dhaka city. Local people, UN Habitat, Centre for Urban Studies (CUS), Bhumijo, Berger Bangladesh Ltd and World Vision Bangladesh also contributed to the project, spearheaded by the Dhaka North City Corporation.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

The project has been implemented through public-private partnership at a cost of only Tk55 lakh.

The authorities have decorated the walls of the grounds with paintings depicting the Liberation War and different motifs appropriate for children.

Saima Haque, a 5th grader, said, "We did not have any place to play in this area. Now I come here every day with my friends."

Mousumi Begum comes here with her two-year-old daughter. She said, "We are not financially capable enough to go to the recreational centres in the city far from this area. It is the only place where my daughter can play in the open air."

Md Raju, a local resident, said, "I have a small shop beside the ground. Earlier, I had to shut it after dusk due to the drug users gathering here. But now no drug user comes here. This place is always filled with local people and children."

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

However, local people have alleged that the city corporation does not clean the place regularly. The equipment installed are also getting damaged because of a lack of maintenance.

Moreover, the public toilet could not be opened as it is still awaiting the city corporation's approval.

Bhumijo, an NGO, is working to ensure the sanitation of the public space.

Farhana Rashid, founder and CEO of Bhumijo, told The Business Standard, "The construction of the public toilet was completed about two months ago. But we have not yet received permission for its opening from the city corporation. We can open the public toilet only after the approval process is completed."

"The city corporation is in charge of cleaning the public space. But they only do it before any official programme. We are only working as volunteers. We have informed the city corporation about the unclean state of the place," she added.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

Maksud Hashem, chief town planner of Dhaka North City Corporation, said, "We have built another public space in Ward no-7 of Mirpur-13. Work on two more public spaces like this is in progress. We want to build such establishments for people at low cost if we get abandoned or unused space from the city corporation."

"We are maintaining the places through local councillors and local residents. Besides, several NGOs are also working with us. We are trying to solve the problems regarding the maintenance of the places," he added.