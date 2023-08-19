Dumping ground made into playground in less than a month

Children play on a playground in the capital’s Bauniabadh area which was previously used by locals as a garbage dumping ground. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

The sole playground for children in the A block of the capital's Bauniabadh area was an abandoned land used as a garbage dump. Rain would form pools amid garbage heaps, creating an unhygienic setting. Beyond its unsuitability for play, the land posed substantial health risks due to hazardous conditions.

However, at a cost of less than Tk12 lakh, a non-governmental development organisation has converted the place, around one bigha of land, into a child-friendly playground.

This place now resonates with the laughter of children throughout the day. People spanning various age groups frequent the area for leisure, including strolls.

The public space was swiftly constructed in less than a month under a project by Save the Children. The project has brought about the installation of children's play equipment, the creation of walking paths, and the planting of trees on the land.

Ibrahim, 6th-grade student from the vicinity, told TBS, "In the past, this field was limited due to the dirt and odour, deterring many children from coming to play. With the field now cleared, our sporting activities are unhindered. My friends frequent this place to play."

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

Aminur Rahman, a parent in the same locality, said, "Previously, finding a suitable place for my 10-year-old to play was challenging. He used to spend time on gadgets at home. This field has become his playground now. We yearn for more such play areas and parks, especially for children."

Urban planners and experts said the initiative proves that engaging local communities can facilitate cost-effective and swift development of children's playgrounds and public spaces within a short timeframe.

Adil Mohammad Khan, executive director of the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD), said many non-governmental organisations are keen on collaborating to revive such neglected spaces. Such initiatives would lead to increased public spaces for our children.

Akhtar Mahmud, professor in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Jahangirnagar University, said the transformation of this field was achievable by employing economical and lightweight materials. This cost-effective approach has not only facilitated the construction of the playground but has also earned the confidence of the local community.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

A dilapidated room adjacent to the ground was used by the community people as a venue for local social events. Collaborating with the local ward councillor and development committee, Save the Children transformed the room into a community centre.

Besides Save the Children, the Dhaka North City Corporation and local residents contributed to the entire project.

The Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) and Bhumijo provided technical guidance for this development endeavour.

Experts emphasise that promoting the physical and mental growth of marginalised children and adolescents across urban regions, including Dhaka, requires providing playground facilities in slums and lower to lower-middle-class neighbourhoods.

Achieving sustainable open spaces and play areas in these locations can be feasibly accomplished through adept planning, suitable design, and engaging the local community, all at a reasonable expense and within a brief span, they said.

Sheemtana Shameem, director of Save the Children Bangladesh, said, "The scarcity of playgrounds for our children and the difficulty in connecting with nature pose challenges. Against this backdrop, our initiative can serve as an example in the broader endeavour to rejuvenate nature and create play spaces for children."

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

"Many children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in Bauniabadh will now have the opportunity to access green areas, playgrounds, and the nurturing influence of nature. This will contribute to their mental development and growth within a wholesome environment," she said.

Adil Mohammad Khan emphasised the need for enduring progress by enforcing effective policies and fostering genuine community involvement in the upkeep of public spaces and playgrounds.

Architect Iqbal Habib, joint secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa), pointed out that the development of this playground has proved that beautiful designs can be made through the involvement of local residents. This approach should extend to other playground development schemes in our urban zones.

Maksud Hashem, chief urban planner of Dhaka North City Corporation, assured continued support from the city corporation for such community-level initiatives.