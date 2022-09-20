DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall

A student of Dhaka University (DU) was found dead at Jagannath Hall of the university on Tuesday.

Amit Sarkar, 24, was a post graduate student of Dhaka University's Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology.

Amit, son of Chittaranjan Sarkar of Baliaghat village of Jessore, was found unconscious in the dormitory around 11:30 am and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Amit's roommate Sajib Mitra said, "We live in room number 4011 of Jagannath Hall. Last night Amit fell asleep around 1.30 am. When we tried to wake him up around 10:30 am today, he did not respond. Later, with the help of other roommates, he was taken to DMCH."

DMCH police camp in-charge Inspector Md. Bachchu Mia said the student was brought dead to the emergency unit of the hospital and the body has been kept at the morgue for post-mortem.