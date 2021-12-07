DU student files complaint against Murad over derogatory remarks 

A Dhaka University (DU) student has filed a complaint against former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hasan for his remarks belittling DU and its students.

Zulias Cizar Talukdar, 25, a masters' student of the Criminology department filed the complaint with Shahbag police station on Tuesday seeking legal action against Murad.

In his complaint, Cizar said any educational institution is a sacred place and it is the responsibility of all to draw the line when commenting on the character of a citizen.

Citing the Facebook live broadcast on 5 December, he said Dr Murad has smeared the name of not only DU but all education institutions with his comments.

"DU is the heart of the country. Dr Murad has made belittling remarks about this institution. At the same time, he has made derogatory remarks about female students of DU residential halls. This is unacceptable and it needs to be protested," he told The Business Standard.

Cizar, who is also the general secretary of Salimullah Muslim Hall Chhatra Sangsad, said legal action against the former state minister should have been taken earlier.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ramna Zone Assistant Commissioner Bayezidur Rahman said police has received his complaint for filing a case against Dr Murad.

"Filing of a case in this regard is still under process," he added.

Earlier, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murad Hasan, submitted a resignation letter to the Information Ministry citing "personal reasons."

On Monday evening, Quader told journalists that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed Murad to step down over derogatory remarks about the daughter of BNP's acting chairman, Tarique Rahman.

The state minister has been in the spotlight for the last couple of days for his derogatory remarks.

Amid the criticism, a leaked phone conversation of the state minister with actress Mahiya Mahi also drew flak on Monday.

Subsequently, top Awami League leaders said if the allegations against the state minister proved to be true, the party would take action against him.

Murad Hasan made hateful and racist remarks about Tarique Rahman's daughter Zaima Rahman a few days ago and thee leaked phone conversation had him threatening actress Mahi in abusive language.

Many Awami League leaders said the two back-to-back incidents involving the state minister have embarrassed the government and the party too.

Despite being criticised for commenting on the BNP leader's daughter, Murad Hasan told the BBC on Sunday night that he would not withdraw his comments and he had done nothing wrong.

However, the incident has sparked controversy in political circles, with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanding the resignation of the state minister.