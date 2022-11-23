DU student dies after falling off building

A student of Dhaka University died after falling off the 10th floor of a building at the university's Jagannath hall.

Limon Kumar Roy, was a student of the Institute of Education and Research(IER) of 2019-20 academic sessions of the university and hailed from Rangpur district, said in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp Bacchu Mia.

He used to live in the Santosh Chandra Bhattacharya Bhaban of Jagannath hall.

Jagannath hall provost Professor Dr Mihir Lal Saha said, "Limon fell from Santosh Chandra Bhattacharya Building at 10 am on Wednesday. Hearing the sound, some students of the hall found him and took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead."

However, it has not yet been confirmed if he committed suicide.