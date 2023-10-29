DU special convocation being held today amid BNP's hartal

The special convocation of the University of Dhaka (DU) is taking place today (29 October) at the central playground of the university amid the ongoing BNP hartal.

The special convocation ceremony started at 11am on Sunday.

At the convocation, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is being awarded a Doctor of Laws degree (Honoris Causa) posthumously.

Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the convocation speaker.

About 18,000 people including current students, teachers, alumni, registered graduates, and guests of Dhaka University are participating in the special convocation.