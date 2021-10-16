DU to resume in-person classes from Sunday

Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Dhaka University will resume in-person classes from Sunday, after nearly 18 months of Covid-forced closure.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the university's Academic Council on October 7, UNB has learnt.

On October 5, the university reopened its residential halls to its fourth-year honours and master's students who got at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Second- and first-year students were allowed into the halls from October 10, maintaining all Covid-safety protocols.

Earlier, on September 28, the Provost Standing Committee and the Academic Council made the decision to reopen dorms at a syndicate meeting chaired by the vice-chancellor.

The dorms had remained shut since March 20 last year following the outbreak of Covid-19 in Bangladesh, which prompted the government to shut down all education institutions across the country.

