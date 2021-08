The application deadline for the first-year admission test of the Home Economics unit under Dhaka University for 2020-2021 session has been extended till 14 August for Covid-19 pandemic.

The previously announced date for application was 31 July, reads a notification on Tuesday.

The one-hour test will contain 100-mark multiple-choice questions (MCQs) where the pass mark will be 40.

Only female students can apply for admission to the unit.