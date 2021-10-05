DSE CFO resigns as job turns contractual again

Abdul Matin Patwary resigned from his post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.

He mentioned "personal reason" behind the resignation, urged to be effective from 1 January, 2021, confirmed DSE Managing Director Tarique Amin Bhuiyan.

However, sources told The Business Standard that Patwary was not comfortable with the recent changes DSE has brought regarding the jobs of its C-level executives that include the chief operating officer, chief financial officer, and the chief technology officer.

DSE made its C-level posts permanent a few years ago and that made their C-level posts much more lucrative to professionals as the permanent employees avail many service benefits and contractual employees enjoy less.

In line with its cost reduction drive, the DSE made the posts contractual again in September. DSE asked the C-level executives to accept the new appointment contract.

The sources said that Abdul Matin Patwary, a cost and management accountant, preferred resignation over the new contract.

He also served DSE as its acting managing director (MD) over a transitional period until Tarique Amin Bhuiyan joined as the bourse's new MD recently.

Patwary did not respond to phone calls for a period of time.

DSE is going through employee dissatisfactions as its board of directors is desperately trying to reduce human resource costs.