DSE CFO resigns as job turns contractual again

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 06:38 pm

DSE CFO resigns as job turns contractual again

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 06:38 pm
DSE CFO resigns as job turns contractual again

Abdul Matin Patwary resigned from his post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.

He mentioned "personal reason" behind the resignation, urged to be effective from 1 January, 2021, confirmed DSE Managing Director Tarique Amin Bhuiyan.

However, sources told The Business Standard that Patwary was not comfortable with the recent changes DSE has brought regarding the jobs of its C-level executives that include the chief operating officer, chief financial officer, and the chief technology officer.

DSE made its C-level posts permanent a few years ago and that made their C-level posts much more lucrative to professionals as the permanent employees avail many service benefits and contractual employees enjoy less.

In line with its cost reduction drive, the DSE made the posts contractual again in September. DSE asked the C-level executives to accept the new appointment contract.

The sources said that Abdul Matin Patwary, a cost and management accountant, preferred resignation over the new contract.

He also served DSE as its acting managing director (MD) over a transitional period until Tarique Amin Bhuiyan joined as the bourse's new MD recently.

Patwary did not respond to phone calls for a period of time.

DSE is going through employee dissatisfactions as its board of directors is desperately trying to reduce human resource costs.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

2d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

2d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment