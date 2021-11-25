DSCC vehicle helper detained over NDC student’s death  

Police have detained the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) employee in connection with the death of Notre Dame College (NDC) student Nayeem Hasan.

The arrestee is the helper of the DSCC garbage truck, who was driving the vehicle in absence of its driver during the accident, reports Prothom Alo.

However, police did not reveal the details about the arrestee.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner of Police (Media and Public Relations) Md Faruk confirmed the news and said a team of Paltan Police Station arrested him Wednesday night.

"The original driver had gone home giving his assistant (helper) charge of the vehicle. The driver's assistant was driving the car at the time of the accident, not a cleaner," he said.

"A press briefing will be held at Paltan Police Station in the capital on Thursday noon," added Faruk.

The DSCC vehicle hit Nayeem, a second-year student of NDC, and ran him over while he was crossing the road on Wednesday.

Following his death, students of his institution protested in the Motijheel area demanding justice.

Hundreds of students of Notre Dame College have blocked the Shapla Chattar in Motijheel for the 2nd consecutive day to press demands for road safety and exemplary punishment of the driver responsible for Nayeem's death.

The authorities of DSCC formed a three-member investigation committee to look into the incident.

The committee has been directed to submit its findings and recommendations within seven working days.