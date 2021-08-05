DSCC suspends executive engineer Tanvir Ahmed 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 04:45 pm

DSCC suspends executive engineer Tanvir Ahmed 

A departmental order was issued signed by DSCC Secretary, Akramuzzaman on Wednesday night

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 04:45 pm
DSCC suspends executive engineer Tanvir Ahmed 

The authorities of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have suspended Tanvir Ahmed, Executive Engineer (Civil) of region-1 and filed a departmental case against him over grafts.

A departmental order was issued signed by DSCC Secretary, Akramuzzaman on Wednesday night in this regard.

The order said that the image of DSCC has been tarnished after a newspaper report was published alleging that the entire bill was paid to the contractor before the completion of a DSCC project.

The case was filed against him on charges of negligence, misconduct and corruption over the matter.

During the period of suspension, Tanvir will be entitled to food allowance as per the rules, the order added.
 

