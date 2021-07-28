DSCC sub-allocates relief for transport workers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 08:11 pm

DSCC sub-allocates relief for transport workers

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 08:11 pm
DSCC sub-allocates relief for transport workers

Dhaka South City Corporation has sub-allocated 100 metric tonnes of rice for transport workers.

In addition, a total of Tk 20 lakh has been sub-allocated to nine MPs of Dhaka as humanitarian assistance to help the helpless, destitute and unemployed transport workers affected by Covid-19.

Under the latter scheme, each family will receive a Tk2,000 grant from the MPs of their respective constituency, said a notice from the DSCC authority Tuesday.

DSCC Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh said the relief allocated to the transport workers will be distributed soon.

"Public transports have been shut for a long time due to the lockdown. As a result, the transport workers employed there are facing hardship," Taposh said.

The said allocation has been made to assist the huge number of transport workers of Fulbaria, Gulistan and Sayedabad area, he added.

