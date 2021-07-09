DSCC scraps 3 cattle markets considering Covid-19 situation

DSCC scraps 3 cattle markets considering Covid-19 situation

Dhaka South City Corporation has scrapped three cattle markets considering the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country.

The markets were supposed to be on the open spaces adjacent to the Little Friends Club and around the Bishwa Road near Kamalapur Stadium; Amulia Model Town and Shampur Kadamtali bus stand.

According to the public relations division of DSCC, its property division issued a lease notice inviting tenders for three phases for 13 temporary cattle markets in the corporation area.

The division leased places for 10 temporary markets after holding the first and second tenders. However, it decided not to lease any more markets after holding the third phase tender.

Animals can be bought and sold in these cattle markets for a total of five days including the day of Eid-ul-Adha.

 Agreements are being finalised with the tenants of 10 temporary cattle markets subject to other conditions including hygiene in the markets.

