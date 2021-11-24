DSCC forms probe body over NDC student’s death 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 06:22 pm

Related News

DSCC forms probe body over NDC student’s death 

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 06:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The authorities of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have formed an investigation committee to look into the road accident that killed a student of Notre Dame College (NDC).

The three-member probe body will be led by DSCC Chief Waste Management Officer Air Commodore Sitwat Naeem.

General Manager (Transport) Bipul Chandra Biswas and Supervising Engineer (Mechanical) Anisur Rahman of the city corporation are the other two members.

The committee has been directed to submit their findings and recommendations within seven working days. 

Earlier on Wednesday noon, a student of the college was killed after being hit by a DSCC vehicle in the Gulistan area of the capital. 

The deceased, Nayeem Hasan, was a second-year student of the college. 

The DSCC vehicle hit Nayeem while he was crossing the road, leaving him critically injured, said Salahuddin Mia, officer-in-charge of Paltan police station.

Later, he was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where on-duty doctors declared him dead, the OC added. 

The body was sent to the hospital's morgue for an autopsy.

Police have already seized the vehicle and detained its driver.

Meanwhile, DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is expected to take part in the namaj-e-janaza of slain Nayeem.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / road accident / Notre Dame College / DSCC / Mayor Taposh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’