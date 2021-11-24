DSCC forms probe body over NDC student’s death 

The authorities of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have formed an investigation committee to look into the road accident that killed a student of Notre Dame College (NDC).

The three-member probe body will be led by DSCC Chief Waste Management Officer Air Commodore Sitwat Naeem.

General Manager (Transport) Bipul Chandra Biswas and Supervising Engineer (Mechanical) Anisur Rahman of the city corporation are the other two members.

The committee has been directed to submit their findings and recommendations within seven working days.

Earlier on Wednesday noon, a student of the college was killed after being hit by a DSCC vehicle in the Gulistan area of the capital.

The deceased, Nayeem Hasan, was a second-year student of the college.

The DSCC vehicle hit Nayeem while he was crossing the road, leaving him critically injured, said Salahuddin Mia, officer-in-charge of Paltan police station.

Later, he was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where on-duty doctors declared him dead, the OC added.

The body was sent to the hospital's morgue for an autopsy.

Police have already seized the vehicle and detained its driver.

Meanwhile, DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is expected to take part in the namaj-e-janaza of slain Nayeem.

