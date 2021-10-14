DSCC councillor Chitta Ranjan sent to jail in rape attempt case

A Dhaka court today sent Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) ward no-5 councillor Chitta Ranjan Das to jail in a case lodged over attempt to rape a woman in his office.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order as Chitta appeared before the court and pleaded for bail. The court scrapped his bail plea and sent him to jail.

Earlier on September 13, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akter allowed Chitta bail on the bond of Taka five thousand.

The alleged victim filed the case with Sabujbagh Police Station against the councillor on September 11.

According to the case documents, the woman's father-in-law runs a shop in Kali Bari area in Sabujbagh. As a tea stall owner just beside that shop, wanted to renovate his shop, the local councillor allegedly demanded Taka 40 thousand from him. When the woman called Chitta Ranjan Das to know about the truth, he asked her to meet him in his office.

As the woman went to meet the councillor at his office at night with her husband, the accused took her to another room and attempted to rape her.