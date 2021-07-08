DSCC announces Tk50 lakh cash aid for the poor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 06:27 pm

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will distribute Tk50 lakh cash assistance to underprivileged families facing hardship during the ongoing strict lockdown.

DSCC made the announcement via a press statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, DSCC is going to equally distribute the Tk50 lakh cash assistance among 75 wards under its jurisdiction.

Each zonal executive officer will get an allotment of Tk 66,666.66 per ward to distribute among the poor people living in the DSCC area.

The poor and the underprivileged people are having a hard time as most of them lost income during the ongoing lockdown.

The government imposed a 7-day strict lockdown from July 1 as Covid-19 took a dangerous turn in the country. Later, it was extended till 14 July as the deaths and infections rates are climbing to new records over the past few days.

