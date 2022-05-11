DSA enacted for security of masses: Info minister

Bangladesh

UNB
11 May, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 09:21 pm

Related News

DSA enacted for security of masses: Info minister

UNB
11 May, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 09:21 pm
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB

The Digital Security Act, widely known as the DSA, has been enacted for ensuring the security of the masses, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has said.

"There had been no such laws in the country before the digital platforms came. As Bangladesh has now gone through digitalisation, it needs the act to govern it. The prohibitions of the acts which drew criticism are also present in other countries including India and Pakistan," he said while addressing a programme at the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday.

The DSA came into public debates from time to time since its inception in 2018 for being widely misused especially to suppress journalists, and bringing about a barrier to freedom of speech.

"We are now very conscious so that the law cannot be misused and no journalist can be harassed," the minister said, adding that if anyone filed a lawsuit against an individual such as a journalist for defamation, it should not be considered as against the journalist community.

Mentioning that the number of cases against journalists under the act reduced significantly, he added that no one could now sue a journalist all of a sudden.

"We saw that all the riots that took place in the recent time were based on digital media. The Digital Security Act would prevent them by checking the spreading of rumours and activities threatening to the state," Hasan Mahmud said.

All the countries across the globe including the USA, Australia, the UK, Germany and France framed digital security acts, the minister said Bangladesh was in the frontline among the developing countries in terms of enacting the law.

The Overseas Correspondents Association Bangladesh, an association of journalists working in Bangladesh for different international media outlets, organised the event, in which its Member Secretary Nazrul Islam Mithu and Convener Qadir Kallol were present.

"Journalists had a demand for a separate law for them. We already prepared a draft. There are some errors which we will address in consultation with them so that they can get effective protection," the minister said.

On different reports by international organisations about the Bangladesh Media situation, the information minister said many of the reports were in favour of Bangladesh, while few including those by Transparency International and Amnesty International were not.

"The position of our country in terms of journalism is not weak. Then, why are we named followed by Afghanistan? How credible are the reports?" he questioned.

Top News

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud / journalism / Amnesty International / Transparency International (TI) / Reporters Without Borders

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

11h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

12h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

5h | Videos
Solve the problem of foot cracking

Solve the problem of foot cracking

6h | Videos
Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

6h | Videos
Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert