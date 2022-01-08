Dry weather likely with partly cloudy sky

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted dry weather with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over north-western part and the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning", said a met office release here today.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise slightly over the country, the release said.

The country's maximum temperature was recorded on Friday at 29.7 degree Celsius at Teknaf and the minimum temperature today was recorded at 9.5 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

The sunsets at 5.27 pm today and rises at 6.43 am tomorrow in the capital.