Drugs worth Tk23cr destroyed in Brahmanbaria

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has destroyed a huge amount of drugs worth Tk23.7 crore in Brahmanbaria.

All these narcotics were destroyed at the headquarters of BGB 60 Battalion in Sultanpur of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila on Monday (25 July) afternoon.

Umme Fatema Najma Begum MP of reserved women's seat was the chief guest at the event organised on the occasion.

The special guest was Brigadier General Mohammad Shahidul Islam, BGB North-Eastern Region Commander.

After a discussion, the guests participated in the destruction of drugs.

Among the drugs destroyed were phencidyl, hemp, iscof, yaba tablets, leaf bidis, tobacco and formula syrup.

BGB members recovered these drugs from 22 October 2019 to 30 June this year.

BGB Region Commander Brigadier General Shahidul Islam said, "Drugs are coming by land, water and air. Smugglers are constantly changing their tactics. We have to do the same. Today's drug bust shows how we work diligently."

