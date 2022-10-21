Drivers should be trained on safety: Prof Shamsul Hoque

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 11:17 pm

Safe drivers are more important than skilled ones for making roads safe, Professor Shamsul Hoque of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology has said.

"Otherwise, the number of road accidents will increase further," he said while addressing a discussion on road safety at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital on Friday.

"Obviously, our drivers need to be skilled. But, only skill is not enough for road safety. We must have safe drivers. They should be trained on safety issues."

The Buet professor said the country's road accidents should not be called accidents. "Rather, we can call them crashes as they are made by ourselves with our mismanagement."

The country's road infrastructure is being developed day by day and the average speed of vehicles is also on the rise. Hence, a silly mistake can make a big disaster, he said, adding that many things such as the fitness of vehicles and the compliance of drivers should be addressed to improve the safety of the overall road communication system.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has a vital role there. They should ensure proper training for drivers and a fair licensing system, he said.

"The BRTA does not need to spend a large amount of money. Just install CCTV cameras where vehicle fitness certificates and driving licences are provided so that you can check how licences are issued. I believe this will help save valuable assets of the country. Blood loss will be reduced," he said.

Criticising the penalty system for wrong overtaking or parking, the professor advised that the drivers who make such mistakes should be taken to instructors for correction.

Presenting a report on road accidents, road safety analyst Kazi Al Atahia said at least 5,371 road accidents killed 6,284 people last year, which means a loss of 17 lives a day on average.

The average casualty of the past 10 years was 14 per day.

Besides, many got severe injuries in the accidents. For example, 7,468 people were wounded and 12,500 disabled permanently in accidents last year, he explained.

Other speakers said drivers are harassed in the name of dope tests. In many cases, they are also forced to give bribes for licences. The event participant called for better government services.

