Driver among 4 held for raping a girl in Chattogram

A 24-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men on a bus amid rain at the Oxygen intersection in Chattogram, police said on Monday.

Police arrested four people including the bus driver from different parts of the city.

The arrestees were identified as bus driver Nurul Alam, 30, son of Abul Kashem, Rabiul, 23, helper of the bus driver and son of Mokhlesur Rahman, supervisor of the bus Mohamamd Raju, 26, and Shahadat, 22, son of Abul Kalam of Banshkhali upazila.

Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Bayezid police station, said the girl left her uncle's house in the Bayezid area on Sunday evening to go to the Court Building area during rain.

When she reached the Oxygen intersection, she noticed the bus parked there.

With a promise to take the girl to her designated place, the bus driver and three others asked the girl to enter the bus.

Later, they violated the girl in turns and threw her off the bus.

She later informed the traffic police and sought help from him. The traffic police then arrested Shahadat and seized the bus.

Following interrogation, police arrested three others including the bus driver from Hathazari Bus Stand and Fatikchhari upazila of the district.

The husband of the girl lodged a complaint with Bayezid police and an FIR in this connection was registered.