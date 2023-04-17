Drive within speed limit to prevent accidents during Eid journey: RSF

The Road Safety Foundation (RSF) has urged all to drive and ride within the speed limit to prevent accidents during this year's Eid journey.

As per RSF estimates, around one crore people will leave Dhaka and about 5.5 crore people will make inter-district trips during the upcoming holidays to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones.

"We do not have quality public transport service to handle such a large number of commuters smoothly and safely in a matter of just a few days.

"From past experience, it can be said that during this period, people risk their lives while travelling and be involved in more accidents than usual.

"As a result, the joy of Eid turns into grief for many families," reads a joint state issued by RSF Chairman Dr AI Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, vice chairpersons Professor Hasina Begum and marine engineer and security expert Ferdous Khan, Executive Director Saidur Rahman and Deputy Executive Director Dr Md Taufiquzzaman on Monday (17 April).

Besides, the risk of accidents increases by two to four folds for every 5kmph increase in speed after a vehicle hits the 60kmph mark, RSF added in its statement.