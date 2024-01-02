Drive against illegal sand lifting: 7 dredgers dismantled, 3 vehicle seized in Ctg

A canal in Chattogram's Fatikchhari from where sand was being lifted illegally. Photo: TBS

In a massive crackdown against illegal sand extraction in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram, the local administration today (2 Januaray) dismantled seven dredgers and seized three vehicles, including an excavator, along with 83,000 cubic feet of illegally lifted sand.

ATM Kamrul Islam, assistant commissioner (Land) and executive magistrate of Fatikchari upazila, conducted a four-hour-long mobile court drive against illegal extraction of sand from a canal at Bagan Bazar area of the upazila from 1 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday.

However, the mobile court could not bring anyone to book in connection with the incident.

Speaking to The Business Standard on the matter, ATM Kamrul Islam said the seized sand has been placed under the custody of the local union parishad member.

"The sand will be sold in an open auction, and the money earned from the sale will be deposited into the state account," he added.