Dragon farming boosts Rajshahi's agro-based entrepreneurship

Dragon fruit farming has started boosting agro-based entrepreneurship as many people built fortunes through its cultivation in the region, including its vast Barind tract.

Many enthusiastic farmers have developed themselves as successful entrepreneurs through the dragon farming in the region after the best uses of its suitable climate condition and topography.

As a whole, the cash crop is being judged as lucrative because it can be cultivated round the year.

Commercial farming of the fruit, a cactus species fruit, originally from Central America, South America, and nowadays common in Southeast Asia and China, is gaining popularity in the region gradually generating entrepreneurship.

Dragon fruit is suitable for everyone to eat. Flesh and seeds are edible parts and they are eaten altogether. It supplies fiber which is digestive and helpful for a healthy liver. The rest of the fruit contains carbohydrates and water. It has mild sweet tastes and is especially low in calories.

Abdul Matin, a farmer of Gofanagar village under Mohadevpur upazila in Naogaon, has set an example of becoming successful through dragon farming in the area.

He had planted some dragon seedlings being inspired with his long lasting hobby around five years back and subsequently he started farming on four acres of land in 2019 commercially.

"I have to spend around Taka nine lakh for the farming on each acre of land," said Matin, while talking to BSS on Thursday, adding, around one year's time is needed to get fruit since the planting of seedlings.

Asadul Islam Helal, a farmer of Bidirpur village under Godagari Upazila, has exposed himself as a new successful entrepreneur in this field.

During the summer season, fruits are harvested from June to November. "I have already harvested and sold dragon fruits valued around Taka 16 lakh during the current season," said Helal on his smiling face.

Currently, he has become a job-provider after leaving his institutional job earlier.

An orchard of dragons has been established on seven bighas of land in Pirijpur area under Godagari Upazila on a joint venture namely Pirijpur Agro Farm Limited.

Shish Muhammad, a shareholder of the farm said they are harvesting and selling dragon on both offline and online and they are getting enormous response from the wholesalers and retailers.

Rafiqul Islam along with three of his friends first started to cultivate the fruit on an experimental basis in the Kendobona area under Nachole Upazila in Chapainawabgonj district. After getting some profit, they became more interested in cultivating the profitable fruit on a large scale.

He mentioned that the cultivation of the fruit is profitable and they are expecting good profit this year, adding that the cultivation process is not only easy but also the required investment is very low.

Shafiul Islam Mukta, a resident of Godagari upazila, said he has developed three Dragon orchards on 52 bighas of land in Gogram and Matikata areas.

He earned Taka 27 lakh last year and has also sold a Dragon at Taka 200 to 400 per piece based on size, quality and colour in this season.

Relating to the production cost, he said around Taka 2.60 lakh is required for Dragon farming on one bigha of land.

Dr Khalilur Rahman, professor of the department of internal medicine in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said the fruit has mild sweet tastes and is especially low in calories and the seeds are digested only if chewed. The flavonoids in dragon fruit lower the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure.

According to study, it also reduces oxidative stress and artery stiffness and it is thought to prevent complications associated with diabetes.

The high antioxidant levels lower the risk of many types of cancer, Dr Rahman elaborated.