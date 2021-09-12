Dr Yunus sued for violating labour laws

Bangladesh

12 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
The court has issued summons to the four to appear before it by October 12

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) has filed a criminal case against four people including Grameen Telecom Chairman Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus for allegedly violating labour law.

DIFE Inspector Arifuzzaman filed the case with Dhaka 3rd Labour Court on September 9, court clerk Jamal Uddin told BSS.

The other accused in the case are- Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, Directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

The court has issued summons to the four to appear before it by October 12.

According to the case documents, a team of DIFE went on an inspection to Grameen Telecom and found the violations of labour laws like not regularizing 101 staff, not establishing a welfare fund for the labourers, among others.

