Dr Md Jafar Uddin joins BFTI as CEO

Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute's (BFTI) board of directors have appointed former commerce ministry senior secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin as its chief executive officer (CEO).

The non-profit research and training institution, parented by the ministry of commerce, has appointed Dr Jafar for a 3-year term, said a commerce ministry press release on Thursday.

Dr Md. Jafar Uddin had earlier served as the senior secretary at the ministry of commerce, as a secretary at the ministry of youth and sports and as an additional secretary at the department of finance.

Dr Jafar holds BCom, Honors and MCom degrees in Finance from Dhaka University. He holds a second master's degree from the University of Ulster in the United Kingdom. He also holds a Doctor of Business Administration degree from the University of the East in the Philippines.