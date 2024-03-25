Dozens injured as security forces clash with workers protesting over layoff in Mongla EPZ

Protesters alleged that around 1,800 workers from seven plants of Indian luggage manufacturer VIP Industries were forced to sign papers and illegally terminated.

More than two dozen people have been injured as police and Bepza security personnels clashed with workers protesting against layoffs by VIP Industries in Mongla Economic Processing Zone today (25 March).

The police fired tear shells and rubber bullets targeting the workers during the protest, which lasted six hours from morning to noon, protesters said.

At least 30 people, including police members, have been injured, according to witnesses and police officials.

Protesters alleged that around 1,800 workers from seven plants of Indian luggage manufacturer VIP Industries were forced to sign papers and illegally terminated.

As per rules, owners are required to provide workers with three months' salary along with two bonus payments.

The workers held the protest programme as their employers did not pay the dues.

They also alleged that Bepza's security personnel beat up the workers.

"I have been working in this company for eight months. Now, they laid us off without any prior notice. How will I celebrate Eid? We are victims of injustice," said Bayezid, a worker of the company.

However, Bagerhat Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) Raselur Rahman said, Mongla EPZ authorities laid off the workers in compliance with all rules.

"The workers are reluctant to accept them, resulting in the conflict. The workers left the main gate after being assured of quick resolution of the problem. At present the situation is normal," he added.

VIP Industries authorities of Mongla EPZ were not available for comment on the matter.

Mongla Export Processing Zone (Mongla EPZ) / Bangladesh / protest

