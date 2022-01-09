Don’t travel to India unless absolutely necessary: Doraiswami

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has urged Bangladeshi citizens to refrain from travelling to India unless absolutely necessary as Omicron infections are rising rapidly in his country.

"Not only Bangladeshis, but I would also request all including Indian citizens living abroad to avoid visiting India now," he said after taking a booster dose at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute & Hospital in Dhaka today.

Regarding any closure of the borders with India, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said discussions are on the cards over the matter.

Momen also discouraged travels through Bangladesh-India on health safety grounds while talking to reporters after the formal inauguration of booster Covid-19 vaccine doses for the diplomats stationed in Dhaka.

The minister called upon everyone to abide by the Covid-19 health and safety measures adding that the government has no plan for a lockdown at the moment.

Dr Momen further said, "We have come to the conclusion after having a discussion in the inter-ministerial meeting that another lockdown will be harmful to the country's economy."

"I also feel the same," he said, adding that the country has enough vaccines in hand including thirty-one crore vaccine doses lined up for procurement.

Reportedly, over seven crore people in the country have received the second dose of the Covid vaccine till date.