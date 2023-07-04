Don’t isolate VVIPs from general public: President Shahabuddin tells president guard regiment

Bangladesh

UNB
04 July, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 07:16 pm

Photo: BSS
President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked the President Guard Regiment (PGR) to ensure maximum security to VVIPs without isolating them from the general people.

"Your main responsibility is to ensure comprehensive, integrated and flawless security for VVIPs. But along with security, the public relations of VVIPs is also very important," he said while addressing the PGR's 48th founding anniversary programme at its headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment.

He also said that the responsibility entrusted on PGR is glorious on the one hand and on the other hand, it is very crucial and sensitive.

Shahabuddin asked each PGR member to become skilled and efficient through time-befitting and quality training in information technology (IT) and technical growth to ensure security to the VVIPs at the current era of globalisation and IT.

The president, supreme commander of the armed forces, said every member of the PGR should be smarter and more efficient so that any adverse situation can be dealt promptly and effectively.

Noting that the PGR's organisational structure has been enhanced considering its importance and area of responsibilities, he said "Efforts will continue to further consolidate this regiment considering the magnitude of responsibilities."

The PGR members will have full confidence in the 'chain of command' and carry out their respective responsibilities properly by upholding the dignity and standard of the regiment and taking lessons from the previous history and incidents, the president hoped.

Mentioning the PGR as a specialised part of the Bangladesh Army, the president expressed the hope that the army would be able to perform any responsibility in the national and international arenas with dedication and success.

Later, President Shahabuddin cut a cake to mark the founding anniversary of the PGR.

Earlier, the president visited the quarter guard and signed the inspection book and planted a sapling there and took part in the photo session.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, PGR Commander, secretaries concerned to the President and senior civil and military officials, among others, were also present on the occasion.

