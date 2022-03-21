DNCC sacks revenue officer over corruption

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 09:32 pm

Related News

DNCC sacks revenue officer over corruption

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 09:32 pm
DNCC sacks revenue officer over corruption

A revenue officer of the Dhaka North City Corporation has been sacked on grounds of financial anomalies and corruption.

The sacked officer is Mohammad Abbas Ali.

The decision was made in accordance with Rule 64 (2) of DNCC Employees Rules 2019 after a video surfaced in media where he was confessing to his misconduct, according to an order issued by the city corporation Monday.  

The order issued in the public interest will be effective immediately, says the DNCC order.

However, the sacked officer will receive 90 days' salary in cash as per rules.

In the order signed by its secretary Md Masud Alam Siddiq, DNCC mentioned that Abbas was sacked as his written and oral explanation over the matter was not satisfactory.

DNCC also said that the activities of the employee show that he has been involved in irregularities, corruption, anti-corporation and anti-public interest activities at various times.

His activities have severely damaged the corporation's service activities, reputation and revenue collection, reads the order.
 

Top News

DNCC / sacked

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

12h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

12h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

2h | Videos
Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

3h | Videos
‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

4h | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

5
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years