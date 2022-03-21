DNCC sacks revenue officer over corruption

A revenue officer of the Dhaka North City Corporation has been sacked on grounds of financial anomalies and corruption.

The sacked officer is Mohammad Abbas Ali.

The decision was made in accordance with Rule 64 (2) of DNCC Employees Rules 2019 after a video surfaced in media where he was confessing to his misconduct, according to an order issued by the city corporation Monday.

The order issued in the public interest will be effective immediately, says the DNCC order.

However, the sacked officer will receive 90 days' salary in cash as per rules.

In the order signed by its secretary Md Masud Alam Siddiq, DNCC mentioned that Abbas was sacked as his written and oral explanation over the matter was not satisfactory.

DNCC also said that the activities of the employee show that he has been involved in irregularities, corruption, anti-corporation and anti-public interest activities at various times.

His activities have severely damaged the corporation's service activities, reputation and revenue collection, reads the order.

