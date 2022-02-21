DNCC revenue supervisor suspended over irregularities

Dhaka North City Corporation (DSCC) has terminated one of its officials for his involvement in alleged irregularities in his duties.

The city corporation, in an official order, suspended Md A Aziz, supervisor of its revenue section (Zone 4) on Sunday, reads a press release.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam made the decision following a visit to Aziz's office the same day (20 February).

The mayor saw various irregularities and misconducts at his office, adds the release.

At the time, the Atiqul directed that stern action will be taken against the corrupt activities of the revenue supervisor.

Later in the day, DNCC issued an office order suspending the official from his post.

Recently the DNCC mayor declared a "zero-tolerance policy" against all forms of corruption to ensure proper public service.