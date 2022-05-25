DNCC removes illegal billboards, banners

The Dhaka North City Corporation started removing all illegal billboards, signboards, banners, and festoons from the city corporation area on Wednesday.

A total of 43,693 banners, 33,003 festoons, 1,12,615 posters, and 12 arches were removed today, and the drive will be continued, said a press release.

The DNCC announced it will take strict action against those putting posters, banners, festoons, and signboards on trees.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam called on city dwellers to be more aware of the cleanliness and beauty of the city.

The Waste Management Department of the City Corporation also launched a cleaning drive.