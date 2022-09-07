DNCC to pilot school bus service to help reduce traffic jam

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) is going to launch a student bus service for four English-medium schools in its jurisdiction under a pilot project as part of its effort to reduce traffic jam in the city, DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has said.

"We see guardians using their private cars for taking their children to school, which increases the number of vehicles on roads. The school bus service will help reduce traffic congestion, as well as environmental pollution," he said at a seminar to set primary strategies for launching the school bus service at the DNCC office in the capital.

Teachers of different schools and guardians of students took part in the event and expressed their opinions.

"If school buses are introduced, the use of private cars will reduce drastically. Besides, boys and girls, who will come together in a school bus, will get the opportunity to develop friendships. Our social bondings will be strengthened," the mayor said.

"We are talking to stakeholders. Many teachers agreed. The goodwill of the parents is most important here," he added and noted that all the schools will be taken under the service in phases, if the pilot project is a success

Atiqul Islam also said no private cars carrying students will be allowed in 100 yards of a school after ensuring student bus service for the school.

On safety, the mayor said modern technology will be used in the school buses. There will be closed-circuit cameras inside the buses, a tracking system, and a hotline number. Bus drivers and staff will also be trained for that.

"In many families, both parents are service-holders. A safe school bus would be a great solution for them. They don't have to worry about their children getting to and from school. It will also reduce transportation costs for their children"

Regarding the bus route determination, the mayor said the bus route will be determined considering the home address of all the students.