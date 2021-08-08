DNCC officials will be active to eradicate dengue: Atiqul

Bangladesh

BSS
08 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 04:51 pm

File photo: Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam/ UNB
File photo: Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam/ UNB

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Mohammad Atiqul Islam today said the officials of his city including local councilors will remain active in the field until Aedes mosquitoes, dengue and chikungunia are completely eradicated.
      
The mayor was addressing a public awareness program on prevention of Aedes mosquito, dengue and chikungunia in Beraid area of the capital, said a release here.
      
He said, "No dengue patients have been identified in ward no. 42 of the DNCC so far. So, all those, who are still dengue-free, need to step up preventive measures so that no one gets infected with the virus."
       
Atiqul said that to ensure a healthy environment, the slogan "Let's clean our homes for 10 minutes, every Saturday at 10 am" should be implemented with the spontaneous participation of all.
       
The mayor said the most informative picture provider about the origin of the Aedes mosquitoes through the "Everyone's Dhaka" mobile app would be rewarded.
    
Emphasizing the proper implementation of the slogan "Mask Amar, Surokkha Sobar", he said, "In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, each of us must properly follow government guidelines and hygiene rules, including wearing a mask."
       
Later, he visited different areas of the DNCC's no. 10 ward in an open truck equipped with various anti-Aedes mosquito, dengue and chikungunia banners and festoons to raise public awareness among the city dwellers.
       
Among others, DNCC Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Selim Reza, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Mohammad Jobaidur Rahman and local councilors were present.

