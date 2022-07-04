DNCC mayor urges REHAB to work jointly to control Aedes mosquitoes

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam has urged REHAB authorities to work jointly with the corporation in tackling the spread of Aedes mosquitoes.

"Not only the city corporations but all of us have to work together to control the spread of Aedes mosquitoes in the current monsoon. We have seen Aedes larvae usually found in under construction buildings. REHAB has to take responsibility in this regard and work in coordination with the city corporation," he said during a view exchange meeting with REHAB leaders Monday (4 July).

Addressing the meeting, Mayor Atiqul said, "REHAB should take effective measures to ensure that the buildings under construction are not a source of mosquitoes. I request REHAB to put up banners with warning and awareness pictures in every under-construction building to control the spread of Aedes."

Alamgir Shamsul Alamin, president of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB), said that the association will distribute free mosquito repellent Novaluron tablets to all its members for using in the buildings under construction.

REHAB will also conduct anti-mosquito awareness activities, he added.