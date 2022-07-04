DNCC mayor urges REHAB to work jointly to control Aedes mosquitoes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 04:02 pm

Related News

DNCC mayor urges REHAB to work jointly to control Aedes mosquitoes

 REHAB will also conduct anti-mosquito awareness activities, said the association's president

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 04:02 pm
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam/Courtesy
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam/Courtesy

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam has urged REHAB authorities to work jointly with the corporation in tackling the spread of Aedes mosquitoes.

"Not only the city corporations but all of us have to work together to control the spread of Aedes mosquitoes in the current monsoon. We have seen Aedes larvae usually found in under construction buildings. REHAB has to take responsibility in this regard and work in coordination with the city corporation," he said during a view exchange meeting with REHAB leaders Monday (4 July).

Addressing the meeting, Mayor Atiqul said, "REHAB should take effective measures to ensure that the buildings under construction are not a source of mosquitoes. I request REHAB to put up banners with warning and awareness pictures in every under-construction building to control the spread of Aedes."

Alamgir Shamsul Alamin, president of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB), said that the association will distribute free mosquito repellent Novaluron tablets to all its members for using in the buildings under construction.

 REHAB will also conduct anti-mosquito awareness activities, he added.

Top News

Aedes mosquitoes / DNCC / Rehab

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

4h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

7h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Jahangirnagar University protest recent harassment of teachers

1h | Videos
Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Covid deaths, cases again on the rise

4h | Videos
Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation