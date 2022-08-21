DNCC mayor disgruntled over lack of safety measures in development projects

Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam has expressed discontent with those related to implementing development projects for the lack of adequate security measures in the capital.

"We will inspect sites of ongoing development work undertaken by different organisations at any time, along with magistrates," said the mayor adding that action will be taken if any irregularities are found.

He spoke in a meeting at DNCC Nagar Bhaban Sunday (21 August).

Regarding the incident last Monday where five people were crushed to death when the BRT project's girder fell on a car in Uttara – he said, "The day after the incident, I visited the site and did not see any security measures. When will the concerned organisations become conscious?"

Atiqul showed a 10-second clip which showed goods being lifted by a crane on the elevated expressway in Shewra area of the capital.

Vehicles were moving under it as usual, with no security measures taken. He further said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam took the video Saturday and sent it to him.

"Although security measures have been repeatedly called for, no one is paying heed to the matter. While cranes are lifting goods, vehicles are moving underneath. Where is the safety here? It should be ascertained not only in words, but also in documents. The contractor doing the work must ensure all safety measures," urged the mayor.

Mentioning the incident on Saturday when a rod fell on a car during a BRT project in Gazipur, the mayor said that the government is embarrassed by these occurrences.

"How many more lives need to be lost before we become conscious? The government should not have to face such embarrassment. The people cannot be made to suffer," he lamented.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said that no project can be implemented without ensuring full security.

"This matter will be strictly monitored by the DNCC. There will be no issue if you work with security. But action will be taken if this is violated," he added.

The meeting was attended by directors and heads of various projects running in Dhaka.

Among others, Managing Director of Dhaka BRT Company Limited Shafiqur Rahman, Chief Engineer of Roads and Highways Department (RHD) AKM Monir Hossain Pathan, Chairman of Rajuk Anisur Rahman Mia, Chairman of National Housing Authority Delwar Haider, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited MAN Siddique were also present.