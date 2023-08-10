Dhaka North launches app for smart cemetery service

Bangladesh

10 August, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 10:46 pm

The app will enable service recipients to handle all burial procedures, including necessary documentation, without going to the cemetery

Photo: Courtesy
The Dhaka North City Corporation has launched a mobile app, Graveyard Management DNCC, by accumulating the data of six cemeteries in the capital, aiming towards smart and digitised graveyard management services for city dwellers. 

The six cemeteries are – Banani graveyard, Mirpur martyred intellectuals' graveyard, Rayerbazar graveyard, and Uttara sector 4, 12, and 14 graveyards.

"The management of cemeteries in smart Bangladesh must also be smart… The app will guide users about available grave sites and spaces," said Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam, while inaugurating the app at Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan yesterday.

The Graveyard Management DNCC app is now available on Google Play Store. It will enable service recipients to handle all burial procedures, including necessary documentation, without physically visiting the cemetery, said the city corporation.

Dhaka North and icddr,b have jointly worked to implement the smart cemetery management system, with icddr,b providing the technical and financial support. 

Once the application process is finalised through the app, families can proceed to bury the deceased in designated graves.

The app will have a comprehensive database of cemetery burials, along with a collection of burial certificates.

It will also provide details about the locations of older graves, names of the buried and their respective plots. Information regarding available burial spaces will also be accessible through the app. 

At the launching event, Mayor Atiq said that this initiative will eliminate confusion regarding grave locations and enable both city dwellers and those abroad to readily access detailed information about their relatives' graves even after many years. 

The city corporation plans to install giant digital screens within cemeteries to display grave-related information in the future, he added.

All cemeteries in Dhaka North will be gradually brought under the smart management system.
 

